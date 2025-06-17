Vindu Dara Singh honours father Dara Singh’s legacy by backing young wrestler

Actor Vindu Dara Singh has stepped forward to support budding wrestler Vaishnavi Singh Rajput, offering both financial help and moral backing as a heartfelt tribute to his legendary father, the late Dara Singh.

Vindu, who grew up in the shadow of his father’s incredible wrestling career, recognised Vaishnavi’s spark early on.

Seeing her determination and potential, he, along with a group of friends, decided to provide her with mentorship, emotional encouragement, and access to the right training facilities.

Speaking about Vaishnavi’s recent achievement, Vindu Dara Singh shared, “Vaishnavi has the heart of a lioness and the discipline of a true champion. What she needed was someone to tell her she could do it — someone to stand in her corner.”

He humbly added, “We were just there to support her. The real credit belongs to her — to her dedication, her hard work, and her spirit. This is just the beginning. The world will see much more of Vaishnavi Singh Rajput, and I have no doubt India will be proud of her on the international stage.”

Vaishnavi’s victory is not just a personal milestone — it highlights how critical mentorship and community support are in shaping the journey of emerging athletes. Stories like hers remind us that talent needs the right environment to flourish.

Vindu’s involvement with Vaishnavi is also a touching nod to his father Dara Singh, who was not just a wrestling icon but also a symbol of strength and perseverance for generations.

While Vindu has made a name for himself in the industry, his roots remain deeply tied to his father’s legacy. He began his acting career in 1994 with the film ‘Karan’. He then went on to star in the Punjabi movie ‘Rab Dian Rakhan’ in 1996, which was directed by his father.

Vindu has appeared in popular TV shows and has often followed in his father’s footsteps. He played Lord Hanuman in ‘Jai Veer Hanuman’, a role his father famously portrayed in ‘Ramayan’.

Vindu has also appeared in villainous roles in shows like ‘Ssshhhh…Koi Hai’ and ‘Karma – Koi Aa Rahaa Hai Waqt Badalney’.

His career spans a variety of genres and formats, including reality TV. Vindu won ‘Bigg Boss’ season 3 in 2009. He featured in shows like ‘MasterChef India 2’, ‘Zor Ka Jhatka’, ‘Nach Baliye’, ‘Comedy Circus’, and ‘Maa Exchange’.

In films, he has worked in hits like ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’, ‘Partner’, ‘Garv’, ‘Kambakkht Ishq’, ‘Housefull’, ‘Housefull 2’, ‘Son of Sardaar’, ‘Jatt James Bond’, and ‘The Lion of Punjab’, among others.