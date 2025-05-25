Vindu Dara Singh remembers Mukul Dev: ‘He was never the same after his mother’s death’

The Indian film fraternity is mourning the sudden loss of actor Mukul Dev, who passed away on Friday night at the age of 54. While the official cause of death hasn’t been revealed, those close to him, including Vindu Dara Singh, have shed light on the emotional turmoil he had been battling in recent years, especially following the death of his mother.

Vindu Dara Singh, Mukul’s longtime friend and co-star, shared heartfelt memories that give a deeper look into the actor’s life behind the camera.

According to Vindu, Mukul’s bond with his mother was incredibly strong, and her passing left a void he struggled to fill.

“He really changed after she passed away,” Vindu told ANI. “She was his guiding light. After her, he felt lost. It affected him deeply and pushed him into depression.”

Known for his effortless screen presence and diverse roles across Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian films, Mukul was a familiar and beloved face on television and in cinema alike. From action thrillers to comedies, he had a knack for slipping into any character with ease.

His final film, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, which has not released yet, was ready for a comeback of sorts. According to Vindu, Mukul’s performance in the film was nothing short of brilliant — filled with hilarious one-liners and impeccable comic timing.

“Mukul had some of the best punchlines in the film,” Vindu recalled with a bittersweet smile. “Audiences are going to be rolling with laughter in theatres. It breaks my heart that he won’t be here to see the love he’ll receive.”

But even as he delivered laughter on screen, Mukul was quietly fighting his own demons. Vindu revealed that Mukul had also been dealing with health concerns and anxiety — particularly related to COVID-19.

“He was very scared about his health,” he said. “He’d often tell me, ‘Vindu, I think something’s wrong with my heart,’ and I’d try to reassure him. But the fear was real for him.”

Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev ! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing ! pic.twitter.com/oyj4j7kqGU — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) May 24, 2025

Despite his mental and physical struggles, Mukul worked hard during the filming of ‘Son of Sardaar 2’.

“He looked better. He laughed more. For a while, it felt like the old Mukul was back,” Vindu shared.

In a heartfelt tribute posted on X (formerly Twitter), Vindu Dara Singh wrote, “Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!”

Born on September 17, 1970, in New Delhi, Mukul was no stranger to the spotlight. He made his acting debut in 1996 with the TV series ‘Mumkin’ and followed it up with a powerful performance in ‘Dastak’, sharing screen space with Sushmita Sen. Over the years, he appeared in hit films like ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, ‘R… Rajkumar’, ‘Jai Ho’, and the original ‘Son of Sardaar’.