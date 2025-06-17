Mannara Chopra’s father and Priyanka Chopra’s uncle, Raman Rai Handa, dies in Mumbai

Actor Mannara Chopra is mourning the loss of her father, Advocate Raman Rai Handa, who passed away on Monday in Mumbai.

The family confirmed the news through an official statement shared by Mannara on her Instagram Story.

“With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family,” the post read.

The final rites will take place on June 18 at 1 pm at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai. Raman Rai Handa, a respected lawyer who practiced at the Delhi High Court, is survived by his wife, Kamini, and their two daughters, Mannara and Mitali.

He was also the paternal uncle of renowned Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra.

As per reports, Raman Rai Handa had been unwell for the past few days, though the family has not disclosed further details regarding his health.

Mannara, who has been active across both the Hindi and South Indian film industries, rose to wider fame with her participation in ‘Bigg Boss 17’, where she finished as the second runner-up. She also appeared in the reality show ‘Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 2’.

Her career began with the Telugu film ‘Prema Geema Jantha Nai’ and the Hindi thriller ‘Zid’ in 2014. Although her Bollywood debut did not perform well at the box office, Mannara successfully built her portfolio in South Indian cinema with films like ‘Thikka’ (2016), ‘Rogue’ (2017), and ‘Sita’ (2019).

In addition to films, she has featured in popular music videos such as ‘Na Hona Tumse Door’ with Gajendra Verma, ‘Ham Reh Gaye Akele’ with Pranav Vatsa, and ‘Sukoon’ alongside Ashmit Patel. She also showcased her talent as a singer in 2023 with her debut song ‘Zara Zara Behekta Hai’.

Recently, in 2024, she appeared in the music video ‘Saanware’ opposite actor Abhishek Kumar, which marked her first project after ‘Bigg Boss’.