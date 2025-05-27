Vinay Pathak wears spot boy’s clothes to channel raw realism in ‘Chidiya’

In an industry where costume design often adds layers to a character, Vinay Pathak made an unusual choice on the sets of ‘Chidiya’.

The veteran actor, known for his grounded performances, surprised everyone by ditching his carefully curated costume rack and instead wearing the spot boy’s clothes for his role as Bali.

No, it wasn’t a stunt or a last-minute wardrobe crisis.

“It wasn’t a decision made lightly,” Vinay shared. “But it felt important to me.”

‘Chidiya’ isn’t your average feel-good drama—it’s a story about the simplicity of dreams, set in a modest Mumbai chawl.

For Vinay Pathak, embodying Bali, a man who has known more struggle than comfort, required more than just emotional depth. It meant ‘wearing’ that struggle—literally.

“There was something about those worn-in, everyday clothes that just felt more real to the world we were building,” he explained.

Director Mehran Amrohi, who also wrote the film, supported the move wholeheartedly. “He didn’t just act the part. He ‘lived’ it,” Amrohi said. “Vinay’s choice to wear clothes that weren’t styled or designed for the character, but were naturally used, gave Bali a quiet authenticity.”

And authenticity seems to be the soul of ‘Chidiya’.

Also starring Amruta Subhash, Svar Kamble, and Ayush Pathak, the film tells the heartwarming tale of two young brothers, Shanu and Bua, growing up in a cramped chawl.

Their dream? To play badminton. Their playground? A forgotten junkyard. What follows is a story of grit, laughter, and the kind of makeshift magic only childhood can create.

With support from their mother and a delightfully eccentric neighbourhood, the brothers turn that junkyard into a badminton court—armed with nothing but old rackets, bits of string, and unshakable belief.

The film, which hits selected theatres on May 30, 2025, promises to be a tender tribute to childhood dreams and the power of community. Amrohi teamed up with lyricist Jitendra Joshi for the music, weaving more heart into the film’s core.