Deepika Padukone steps away from ‘Spirit’; Director’s cryptic post raises eyebrows

Deepika Padukone’s exit from ‘Spirit’: Bollywood’s buzz machine is in overdrive after filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped a cryptic yet fiery post hinting at betrayal and broken trust — all linked to the sudden exit of a major actress from his upcoming film ‘Spirit’.

While Vanga didn’t name names, the grapevine is ablaze with speculation that the comments were aimed at none other than Deepika Padukone, who reportedly walked away from the project recently.

On his official social media, Vanga vented his frustration in a strongly worded message about an “unsaid NDA” shattered and what he calls “dirty PR games.”

When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are….

Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) May 26, 2025

The director lamented placing “100 per cent faith” in an actor only to have that trust thrown aside. He questioned the sincerity of the actress’s feminism, calling out her for allegedly “putting down a younger actor” and “ousting” his story from the film.

Though no direct accusations were there, Vanga’s mention of a female lead quitting ‘Spirit’ and replaced by a younger actor fits with recent news that Deepika is no longer part of the film, and that Triptii Dimri will now star opposite Prabhas.

Triptii, who previously worked with Vanga in the hit ‘Animal’, quickly took to Instagram expressing her gratitude and excitement about joining the project, calling it an “honor” to be part of Vanga’s vision.

This change in casting has stirred plenty of chatter. Fans of Triptii Dimri have welcomed the announcement with enthusiasm, recalling her powerful performance in ‘Animal’, while others remain curious about the reasons behind Deepika’s sudden exit.

What exactly happened? Rumors have swirled about a leak of the ‘Spirit’ storyline, with some comparing it to the Tamil film ‘Theri’.

However, there’s no proof linking Deepika or anyone else to this alleged breach, and the source of the leak remains a mystery.

With Triptii now stepping in, the film’s production moves forward, but the drama surrounding the casting shuffle isn’t likely to fade anytime soon.