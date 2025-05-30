Anupam Kher introduces Vinay Pathak to Kashmiri cuisine

Actor Vinay Pathak, who essayed the iconic character of Asif bhai in the National Award-winning film ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, has pleasant memories of working on the film.

In an interview with an agency, the actor revealed that while shooting for the movie, veteran actor Anupam Kher introduced him to Kashmiri food.

“The work Anupam did behind the camera was amazing. So it is possible to put together an ensemble, but few people are able to accomplish so musically. In that movie, the orchestra was conducted by Anupam. He created such a family that we are still a part of it today. Because we lived together for a month-and-a-half, I can still call Anupam, Ranveer, and Tara. We used to organize our afternoon meals and evening activities in addition to eating and drinking together,” he told an agency.

He further mentioned, “I remember, Anupam introduced me to Kashmiri food for the first time. I am a vegetarian, so I thought, Kashmiri food is not for me. He told me, ‘You’re in for a treat. We will take you to a place’. And, he introduced me to a place in Delhi for Kashmiri cuisine. And, I fell in love with Kashmiri cuisine. We used to leave the game to give our shots. Sometimes we would play 20 questions. Anupam taught us 3-4 new games”.

Earlier, Pathak, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Chidiya’, had revealed that ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ was actually Boman Irani’s Hindi film debut.

However, problems with its distribution caused “Khosla Ka Ghosla” to be released later than planned. According to Pathak, the movie was “in the box” for three years before Boman gained fame with “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.”