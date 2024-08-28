Vikas Khanna’s Bungalow restro wins 3 stars from The New York Times

Chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant, Bungalow, has just achieved a remarkable milestone, earning a prestigious three-star rating from The New York Times. This accolade marks the first time in nearly 25 years that an Indian restaurant in the city has received such high praise from the influential newspaper.

Earlier this month, Khanna shared the exciting news via social media, expressing his gratitude in a heartfelt Instagram video.

In his message, he reflected on the significance of this achievement and acknowledged the support of his patrons. “We just received the New York Times review for Bungalow, and we received three stars. After almost 25 years, an Indian restaurant received three stars. Thank you everyone for believing in us and supporting us and standing in the line in the rains and constantly trying to book the restaurant, bringing your parents, your grandparents, or making Bungalow a sacred space for our culture and for our cuisine. I owe it all to you. Thank you,” Khanna said.

Bungalow, Vikas Khanna’s latest venture, pays homage to traditional social clubs with a modern twist. The restaurant offers a diverse menu that highlights the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine, featuring flavors from the northern region of Kashmir to the southern state of Kerala. This blend of regional specialties underscores Khanna’s commitment to showcasing the breadth and depth of Indian culinary traditions.

Vikas Khanna’s journey to this point is a testament to his dedication and passion for Indian cuisine. From his modest beginnings in Amritsar to his current status as a global culinary icon, Khanna has made significant strides in the culinary world. His impressive resume includes cooking for notable figures such as former President Barack Obama, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Dalai Lama.

Khanna’s influence extends beyond the kitchen. Since 2011, he has been a prominent figure on Indian television, hosting multiple seasons of MasterChef India. His expertise has also been sought after on international platforms, including a guest appearance on MasterChef Australia and a role as a judge on the season finale of Hell’s Kitchen.

In addition to his television work, Khanna has been involved in various culinary projects. He hosted the show Twist of Taste on Fox Life and appeared as a consultant chef on Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, where he helped revitalize the struggling restaurant Purnima. His television presence also includes judging roles on Throwdown! with Bobby Flay and guest appearances on The Martha Stewart Show.

Khanna’s achievements with Bungalow not only celebrate his personal success but also highlight a broader recognition of Indian cuisine on the global stage. As he continues to innovate and inspire, Khanna’s impact on the culinary world remains profound and far-reaching.