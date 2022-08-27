Vijay Deverakonda and his screen presence- the takeaway for netizens from Liger

Follow Us:
Vijay Deverakonda's, Liger already had the nation going mad for it much before its release with its action-packed trailer and foot-tapping songs, and during the promotions too.

SNS | New Delhi | August 27, 2022 4:23 pm

(Photo : File Photos) 'Liger' poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson

Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated film, Liger has finally hit the theaters and the fans are mighty impressed with the actor’s screen presence, talent and of course, the good looks going for him.

Vijay’s, Liger already had the nation going mad for it much before its release with its action-packed trailer and foot-tapping songs, and during the promotions too, Vijay encountered unprecedented love from the fans, everywhere they went. While the film has subsequently been able to gain decent reviews from the critics, Vijay’s performance comes as the best takeaway from the film, the arrival of a new Indian superstar.

The netizens are lauding the actor’s potential to pull the film all on his own. From his physical transformation to his amazing acting, the fans are constantly praising the actor’s exceptional potential. As many took to their social media platforms, saying-

