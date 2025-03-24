Vijay Deverakonda jets off to Sri Lanka to shoot a song sequence for ‘Kingdom’

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen in a cameo appearance in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, has jetted off to Sri Lanka for the shoot of his new film ‘Kingdom’.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared an array of pictures of himself waiting for take-off at the airport lounge. The actor shared that he will be shooting for a song sequence in Sri Lanka.

He wrote in the caption, “Off again to the #Kingdom of Lanka Shooting love songs. Wearing the madcool #RWDY Summer flannels 🙂 Will be available to you all soon for shopping”.

Earlier in January, Vijay extended a warm welcome to the British rock band Coldplay. The actor earlier took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a video. The text on the video read, “Chris Martin says he is from Telangana”. The actor wrote on the video, “Chris Martin welcome. Someone needs to make a Podusthunna poddumeeda X Coldplay mashup”.

Prior to this, the actor gave a field day to the netizens with the poster release of actress Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming Telugu movie ‘The Girlfriend’.

The poster read, “Vijay Deverakonda will introduce ‘The Girlfriend’”. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who are two of the leading stars in India, are rumoured to be dating, and the Internet users brought that up in the comments. One user wrote, “Vijay Devarakonda will introduce HIS GIRLFRIEND”. Another wrote, “So THE BOYFRIEND will introduce THE GIRLFRIEND?”. A third user wrote, “Why it’s totally relating to Their Personal life?”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be soon in his upcoming movie ‘Kingdom’. The film was tentatively titled ‘VD 12’. Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor wrapped up the recording session for the film last month.

The anticipation for the film is sky-high, with fans eagerly waiting to see Vijay in this powerful avatar once again. A source from the industry has revealed that Ranbir has provided the voiceover for the teaser of ‘Kingdom’.