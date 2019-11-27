Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s rise as a pan-Indian star post the success of Arjun Reddy is a story everyone knows about.

The actor enjoys a huge fan base, not just among the Telugu and Tamil fanbase, but across India.

Recently, the actor made headlines when he shared a photo of his new home at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

“Vijay Deverakonda has bought a plush house worth Rs 15 crore in the locality,” reported India Today.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share his happiness. He shared a family picture in their new house. Alongside the photo, he wrote, “Her happiness His pride Our new home! Sending you all lots of love from the 4 Deverakondas – you’ve all been a part of this journey with us (sic).”

On his Facebook page, he shared the same photo and stated that he’s scared because he bought a new house that is so big. He posted, “I bought a house so big. It scares me. Now need mum to make us all feel safe. Make it home. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Vijay’s brother Anand, who recently made his acting debut with Dorasani, took to Instagram to share a photo with their friends.

He shared, “Childhood friends (seniors here) last a lifetime! (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Childhood friends (seniors here 🙃) last a lifetime! 🤘🏻 A post shared by Anand Deverakonda (@ananddeverakonda) on Nov 25, 2019 at 8:08am PST

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda is presently waiting for the release of director Kranti Madhav’s World Famous Lover. He also has a Tamil-Telugu bilingual flick titled Hero with filmmaker Anand Annamalai.