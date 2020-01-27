The third look poster of Master is out. Featuring Vijay Sethupathi in a face-off with Vijay, the poster is an intense portrayal of both the leads.

Master, which was tentatively titled as Thalapathy 64, also stars Antony Varghese, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Ramya Subramanian, Gauri Kishan, Brigada, Lintu Rony among others.

Tamil superstar, Vijay, took to his official Twitter handle to share the new look poster.

In the monochromatic poster, both the leads are seen screaming with anger at each other. There is blood splattered across their faces and both appear shirtless.

Many have suggested that Vijay will be seen portraying the role of a college professor in the upcoming Lokesh Kanagaraj film.

Super Deluxe fame Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of the lead antagonist in the film.

Earlier on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the makers of Master shared a new look from the upcoming film.

In the second poster, the Bigil actor Vijay was seen in all-black with black sunglasses and a finger on the lips suggesting silence while a host of young men, all in black attires, looked in front.

According to India Today, Kanagaraj has denied rumours of Master being based on a Korean film Silenced.

Master‘s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography and editing will be done by Pakka Triangles and Philomin Raj respectively.

Bankrolled by Xavier Britto, under his banner XB Creators, Master is scheduled to release on 9 April 2020.