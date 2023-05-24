Veteran Television Actor Nitesh Pandey Passes Away at 51

Actor Nitesh Pandey, known for his roles in television shows like Anupamaa and Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, has sadly passed away at the age of 51. The actor was found dead in his hotel room while he was shooting in Igatpuri near Nashik. It is reported that he passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, a police team has reached at the hotel and the investigation is underway. The postmortem report is awaited. Questioning of hotel staff and people close to him is being done.

Nitesh Pandey had a successful career spanning over 25 years in the Indian television industry. He began his journey in 1990 with theatre and went on to work in popular serials such as Manzilein Apani Apani, Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Justajoo, and Durgesh Nandini. He also made appearances in films like Om Shanti Om and Badhaai Do, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

In addition to his acting work, Nitesh Pandey was also the founder of Dream Castle Productions, an independent production house. He received critical acclaim for his performance in the film Khosla Ka Ghosla. Throughout his career, he became a familiar face and earned recognition for his talent and contributions to the industry.

On the personal front, he was earlier married to Ashwini Kalsekar (1998) but they separated in 2002. Later, Nitesh Pandey got married to TV actress Arpita Pandey.

The news of Nitesh Pandey’s untimely demise has left his fans and the entertainment industry in shock. His passing is a great loss to the television and film fraternity, and he will be remembered for his remarkable performances and his significant impact on the industry.