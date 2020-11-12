Yet another sad news comes from the film industry as the veteran actor Asif Basra was found dead in Himachal Pradesh’s Mcleodganj, the police said.

The actor had a property on lease in Mcleodganj – a place popular among tourists – and used to visit the hill station often, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

Basra was a very renowned actor known for his work in Paatal Lok and have also delivered outstanding performances in Black Friday, Parzania and many others.

He was born in Maharashtra’s Amravati in 1967. He moved to Mumbai in 1989 to pursue his acting career.

Condolences pour in for the demised actor:

This is so so sad…. Rest in peace brother #AsifBasra pic.twitter.com/F7ehIfFMa2 — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) November 12, 2020