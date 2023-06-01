Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are getting engaged on June 9 at a ceremony in Hyderabad, according to reports.

While the engagement date has been revealed, no update has been given on when the wedding will be held.

According to reports, the entire Konidela family, including Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi, will be attending the engagement ceremony.

About Varun and Lavanya

Telugu actor Varun Tej, who was born on January 19, 1990, is Chiranjeevi’s nephew and Ram Charan’s first cousin. He is the son of actor Nagendra

Babu, who has also worked in Telugu cinema as an actor and producer. He made his acting debut in 2014 with Mukunda, starring opposite Pooja Hegde. The movie earned mixed reviews.

Lavanya Tripathi was born on December 15, 1990. She is an Indian

actress who works in Telugu and Tamil films. The actor made her

debut with the Hindi TV show, Pyaar Ka Bandhan (2009) and made

her film debut with Andala Rakshasi (2012), for which she

won CineMAA Award for Best Female Debut.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi shared the screen in two movies. They

were cast together in Mister and Antariksham 9000 KMPH. The two

celebrities have previously been spotted together on various occasions.

How did Varun and Lavanya meet?

The duo met on the set of their debut film, Mister, which was

released in 2017. In Sreenu Vaitla, a romantic comedy, they played

the roles of Chai and Meera. The two co-stars developed a

friendship. They were frequently seen together at different

gatherings and parties, but they always claimed to be just friends.

Relationship rumors of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi began after

they reunited in the sci-fi thriller Antariksham 9000 KMPH, directed

by Sankalp Reddy. However,

They played the roles of astronauts Dev and Parvati in the movie

which was released in 2018.