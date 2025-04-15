Vaishnavi Gowda gets engaged to Akai in star-studded Bengaluru bash

It was all love and sparkle in Bengaluru on Monday as Kannada television’s beloved actress Vaishnavi Gowda got engaged to her long-time partner Akai, and fans can’t stop gushing over it!

The ceremony, held amidst family and close friends, had everything—from romance and glamour to a whole lot of joy (and even a viral proposal moment).

Advertisement

Known for her charming on-screen presence and stellar roles in popular serials like ‘Agnishakshi’, Vaishnavi Gowda chose to share her special moment with fans on Instagram. She posted dreamy pictures from the engagement photoshoot, with a caption that melted hearts: “Her world was scripts and stages, His was skies and service. But destiny wrote the perfect love story.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaisshnavi (@iamvaishnavioffl)

And with that, the internet exploded with love. Wishes came pouring in from co-stars, celebrities, and fans who’ve followed her journey since she debuted on television as a teenager.

One of the biggest highlights? A video of Akai going full filmy and getting down on one knee to propose to Vaishnavi before slipping the engagement ring on her finger. The crowd cheered.

But the couple didn’t stop there. They hit the dance floor and grooved to some chartbuster Kannada numbers, adding just the right dose of fun to the fairytale evening. Guests couldn’t stop smiling as the couple danced with infectious joy.

Though it was a private affair, the guest list sparkled with familiar faces from the Kannada television world. Vaishnavi’s ‘Seetha Rama’ co-star Pooja Lokesh made a graceful appearance, while other industry friends like Jyothi Kiran, Reethu Singh, Amulya Gowda, and media personality Jagadeesh R Chandra came to shower their blessings on the couple.

Dressed in an elegant cream gown, Vaishnavi looked radiant and effortlessly chic. Akai, on the other hand, kept it classic in a well-tailored black suit.

For those new to the fandom, Vaishnavi isn’t just a pretty face on screen—she’s been winning hearts since she was 16. Starting with the show ‘Devi’, she quickly rose to fame with ‘Agnishakshi’, which made her a household name. Her versatility saw her perform not just as an actress, but also as a dancer trained in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and even belly dancing.

She also made headlines for her appearance on ‘Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8’.