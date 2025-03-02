IML 2025: Rahul Sharma’s hat-trick inspires India Masters to 8-wkt win against SA Masters

A historic hat-trick from leg-spinner Rahul Sharma helped India Masters convincingly beat South Africa Masters by eight wickets in the second leg of the inaugural International Masters League (IML) 2025 as they continued their winning run in the tournament. Rahul Sharma turned the clock back to the golden era of India’s spin domination at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium as he helped the India Masters win comfortably.

Beyond the nostalgia, one thing remained unchanged — the competitive fire refused to fade. The reflexes may not be as sharp, the feet may not be as quick, but the desire to win burns just as fiercely. Every run, every wicket, and every dive carried the same passion that once enthralled millions. And with the iconic Sir Vivian Richards in attendance, it turned out to be a special evening for the jam-packed crowd.

Advertisement

While age may have caught up with them, the spirit of battle never will. The rivalries were renewed, and the passion was intact, as Saturday’s proceedings began with Sachin Tendulkar electing to bowl, and his spin bowlers taking full advantage of the conditions to restrict a strong South Africa Masters line-up to a meagre 85 in less than 14 overs.

Advertisement

In anticipation of Tendulkar coming out to lead India’s run-chase of 86, the stadium was filled to capacity, cheering every shot from the batting genius’s blade, even as South Africa Masters’ skipper Kallis chose to open the bowling with his spinners. The move paid off as off-spinner Thandi Tshabalala dismissed the Master Blaster with a rather simple caught and bowled chance to silence the crowd.

After Tendulkar’s departure, fellow opener Ambati Rayudu took charge of the chase in the company of Irfan Pathan (12), who was promoted up the order to take the spinners to task. The ploy worked for a while, with Pathan playing a couple of sweetly-timed boundaries before an attempted hoick off leg-spinner Eddie Leie saw him taking the long route back to the dressing room.

With India in a spot of bother at 27/2 inside the power-play, Pawan Negi found himself elevated to No.4 and showed his batting prowess with a couple of boundaries and a six, as he combined with Rayudu for an unbeaten 62-run stand to put India over the line with nine overs to spare. Rayudu remained unbeaten on a 34-ball 41, with the right-hander finding the fence on seven occasions.

Earlier, playing his first match of the tournament, wrist-spinner Rahul was employed as early as the third over of the mandatory power-play to contain the onslaught from the South African opening combo of Hashim Amla and Henry Davids, who gave the visitors a blistering 35-run start.

After warming up with a decent first over, Rahul accounted for the wickets of Amla (9), Kallis, and Jacques Rudolph off the first three balls of his second over to not only apply the brakes on the scoring but also expose the South Africans’ vulnerability against quality spin.

Rahul received great assistance from the other end, with left-arm spinner Pawan Negi trapping Farhaan Behardien before packing back the only South African batter to offer some resistance — Davids, who top-scored for the side with a 28-ball 38, powered by four boundaries and a six.

Reduced to 63/5, South Africa Masters needed some solidity in the middle but India Masters skipper Tendulkar smartly used the spin-friendly conditions by throwing the ball to Yuvraj Singh, who responded to the faith shown on him with the wickets of Vernon Philander and Garnett Kruger for golden ducks off successive balls to further dent the visitors.

Yuvraj reminded the South Africans of his spin-bowling masterclass by castling a well-set Dane Vilas for his third wicket of the contest. The wicketkeeper-batter, who stuck a boundary off the previous delivery, perished while attempting another glory shot. Vilas’s 15-ball 21, was the only other double-digit score from the tourists on Saturday. Seam-bowling all-rounder Stuart Binny then completed the formalities in his only over of the day, claiming the wickets of Makhaya Ntini and Eddie Leie.

Brief scores:

South Africa Masters 85 (Henry Davids 38, Dane Vilas 21; Rahul Sharma 3/18, Yuvraj Singh 3/12, Pawan Negi 2/21, Stuart Binny 2/1) lost to India Masters 89/2 (Ambati Rayudu 41 not out, Pawan Negi 21 not out) by 8 wickets.