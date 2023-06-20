Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » Entertainment » Upasana, Ram Charan welcome baby girl

Upasana, Ram Charan welcome baby girl

Entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela and leading actor Ram Charan welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday.

IANS | New Delhi | June 20, 2023 10:43 am

Upasana, Ram Charan welcome baby girl (photo:IANS)

Advertisement

Entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela and leading actor Ram Charan welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday.

The baby arrived in the early hours of the morning at the newly personalised wing of the Apollo Hospital here. The birth was announced by the hospital through a medical bulletin. Both the baby and mother are doing fine.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and the family visited the couple early in the morning to welcome the new addition to their family.

The Konidela and Kamineni families are elated at the baby’s arrival. Fans across the globe have already started celebrations.

Upasana was admitted to the hospital for the delivery on Monday.

The couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last week.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Baby girl pulled out of 300-deep borewell alive after three days
On his first post-Oscars appearance, Ram Charan receives rousing reception at IGI
Still feels like a dream: Ram Charan after Naatu Naatu's Oscars win

Advertisement