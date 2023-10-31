“Unfathomable loss”: Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ co-stars issue a joint statement

Two days after the unexpected passing of Matthew Perry, the beloved co-stars from the iconic television show ‘Friends’ – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer – have come together to release a joint statement, as reported by People.

“We are all deeply devastated by Matthew’s passing. Our connection went far beyond just being colleagues; we were a family,” the statement expressed.

“While there is so much we want to convey, for now, we need time to process this incomprehensible loss.”

“In due course, we will share more of our thoughts, as we find the strength to do so,” the message continued. “At this moment, our hearts and affection go out to Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who cherished him worldwide.”

The message is signed by Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer.

Matthew Perry portrayed Chandler Bing, Friends’ witty sidekick turned leading man, for an impressive decade, delivering a masterful comedic performance that earned him an Emmy nomination in 2002.

According to People, executive producer Kevin Bright and series co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane also issued a joint statement on Sunday, in addition to the Friends co-stars.

“We are stunned and profoundly saddened by the loss of our dear friend, Matthew,” they conveyed in their statement. “It still feels unreal. All we can say is that we consider ourselves lucky to have had him in our lives. He was a remarkable artist.”

“In Matthew’s case, it’s a cliché to say that an actor truly made a role his own, but in his case, no words ring truer,” they commented on Perry’s breakthrough performance. “From the moment we first heard him bring the character to life, we were captivated.”

Kauffman, Crane, and Bright’s statement continued, “We will forever treasure the happiness, the brightness, and the extraordinary wit he brought to every moment – not just in his work but in his life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. Beyond that, he had the kindest, most generous heart.”

“We send all our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Shattered.”

On Saturday, Perry was discovered at his residence in the Los Angeles area. He was 54.

Law enforcement sources informed TMZ that no drugs were found in the vicinity, and there was no indication of foul play.

A spokeswoman from the Los Angeles Police Department informed People on Saturday that officers responded to a report at Perry’s residence regarding the passing of a man in his 50s but did not confirm the identity of the deceased.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, the autopsy has been conducted, and the results are pending toxicological testing. However, as per online records, the actor’s cause of death is listed as “deferred” since it is “pending additional investigation.” (ANI)