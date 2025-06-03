TVF ‘Pitchers’ at 10: Celebrating the show that made hustle cool

Back in 2015, before “entrepreneur” became a buzzword everyone threw around, ‘Pitchers’ by TVF quietly showed up on YouTube and changed the game. Now, ten years later, it’s not just a web series, it’s a whole mood.

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the show followed four regular guys — Naveen, Jitu, Yogi, and Mandal — who were sick of their 9-to-5s and decided to take a wild leap into the startup world. It was raw, real, and oddly comforting for an entire generation trying to figure out their place in a fast-changing world.

Advertisement

And now, as ‘Pitchers’ hits the 10-year mark, TVF is raising a toast to the show that became much more than just entertainment.

Advertisement

TVF has always had its finger on the pulse of young India. From ‘Permanent Roommates’ to ‘Tripling’ and ‘Kota Factory’, they nailed the art of telling urban stories that felt authentic, funny, and painfully relatable.

But ‘Pitchers’ — with its mix of startup jargon, friendship goals, and life-altering decisions — hit different.

To celebrate a decade of ‘Pitchers’, TVF dropped a nostalgia-heavy video on social media. Along with it came a caption that hit fans right in the feels: “A decade ago, we told a story about four guys chasing a crazy dream. And in return, you all made it your story too. The lines became life advice. The episodes became comfort rewatches. The startup became a symbol of hope & hustle. Cheers to you, to us, and to all the crazy dreams we still believe in.”

A decade ago, we told a story about four guys chasing a crazy dream. And in return, you all made it your story too. The lines became life advice.

The episodes became comfort rewatches. The startup became a symbol of hope & hustle. Cheers to you, to us, and to all the crazy… pic.twitter.com/e0sxmWDWpy — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) June 3, 2025

The show starred Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, and Abhay Mahajan — each delivering performances that felt anything but scripted.

Add to that the talents of Maanvi Gagroo and Riddhi Dogra, and you had a cast that brought the story to life with an easy, natural charm.

Whether it was Jitu’s quiet genius or Yogi’s chaotic energy, every character had a moment that stuck with viewers long after the credits rolled.

One of the reasons ‘Pitchers’ resonated so deeply was because it didn’t glamorize the startup world. It showed the messy, stressful, and often hilarious reality of trying to build something from scratch. The friends weren’t larger-than-life heroes; they were just people trying to figure things out — much like everyone watching them.

And let’s not forget the dialogues. “Tu beer hai” isn’t just a line anymore. The show’s writing became part of everyday conversations, turning scenes into memes, memes into motivation, and motivation into Monday morning mantras.