Abhishek Banerjee on the impact of TVF in shaping his career

Abhishek Banerjee, known for his versatile acting and memorable roles in ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Bhediya’, recently opened up about the role TVF (The Viral Fever) played in shaping not only his career but also the Indian entertainment landscape.

In a candid interview, Abhishek Banerjee expressed his admiration for TVF’s founder, Arunabh Kumar, praising his foresight in creating digital content at a time when YouTube was not considered a major platform for original productions.

Banerjee recalled how he, like many others, was initially unsure about the potential of YouTube as a space for long-form storytelling. However, TVF’s early success, fueled by Kumar’s vision, quickly dispelled those doubts.

TVF’s relatable and engaging content not only struck a chord with audiences but also became a career-launching platform for many actors and creators, including Banerjee himself. He credited TVF for giving his generation the “luck” of being part of something revolutionary, which provided them the opportunity to work on content that resonated deeply with viewers.

As Banerjee reminisced, he highlighted how his role as Bhati in TVF Pitchers marked a turning point in his acting journey. TVF didn’t just create shows; it created an ecosystem where fresh talent could thrive.

The platform allowed actors, writers, and directors to experiment with new ideas, setting a benchmark for the type of content that resonates with modern audiences.

Banerjee emphasized that TVF’s success laid the foundation for his confidence in pursuing bolder, unconventional roles in his career.

With cult-classic web series like ‘Permanent Roommates’, ‘Hostel Daze’, ‘TVF Pitchers’, and ‘Tripling’, the production house quickly established itself as a pioneer in the Indian web series industry. In 2023, TVF continued to dominate with new seasons of fan-favorite shows such as ‘Panchayat’, ‘Kota Factory’, ‘Gullak’, and fresh content like ‘Sapne Vs Everyone’ and ‘Very Parivarik’.