Gram Chikitsalay: Amol Parashar leads TVF’s new comedy-drama

The Viral Fever (TVF) has kicked off production for its latest comedy-drama, ‘Gram Chikitsalay’, a show that promises laughter, warmth, and an engaging storyline.

Known for creating some of India’s most beloved web series, TVF is now bringing audiences a fresh take on small-town life with a stellar cast.

The series stars Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, Vinay Pathak, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

At its core, ‘Gram Chikitsalay’ follows a city-bred doctor who finds himself in a quirky village clinic, navigating eccentric patients, unexpected friendships, and the challenges of adapting to an unfamiliar world.

With TVF’s signature storytelling, the show blends humor with heartfelt moments.

Currently in production, ‘Gram Chikitsalay’ is going to release in over 240 countries and territories on Prime Video.

Amol Parashar, known for his breakout role as Chitvan Sharma in ‘TVF Tripling’, has been making waves in Indian entertainment. He was recently seen alongside Mithila Palkar in ‘Sweet Dreams’, a romantic drama that delighted fans.

Reflecting on the experience, Amol shared, “Mithila is not just a fantastic co-star but also someone who brings warmth and creativity to every scene. We had been looking for the perfect rom-com to collaborate on, and ‘Sweet Dreams’ was just that.”

Beyond his TVF roots, Amol has taken on diverse roles, including Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Sardar Udham’, starring alongside Vicky Kaushal. His filmography also includes ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’ with Konkona Sen Sharma and the thriller ‘Traffic’ with Manoj Bajpayee.

In recent years, he has expanded into lead roles, headlining ‘Cash’, a comedy backed by Vishesh Bhatt. He also starred in the travel romance ‘It Happened in Hong Kong’ opposite Aahana Kumra.