Ishaan Khatter on ‘The Royals’ and lessons from legendary Zeenat Aman

Actor Ishaan Khatter, known for his recent role in the Netflix series ‘The Royals’, is opening up about his journey in the world of acting and the invaluable lessons he’s gained from working with legendary figures like Zeenat Aman and Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi.

Ishaan made his film debut under Majidi’s direction with ‘Beyond The Clouds’, and more recently shared the screen with veteran actress Zeenat Aman in ‘The Royals’.

Speaking with IANS, the young actor reflected on how these experiences have shaped his approach to his craft.

For Ishaan, acting isn’t just about performing. It’s about observing and learning. He described himself as first and foremost an observer, someone who watches and absorbs before stepping into the spotlight.

“Before I started doing any of what I do, I was an audience. Before I was an audience, I was just a human being, an observer,” he said.

This process of observation, he believes, is essential to becoming a true artist.

Working alongside industry stalwarts has deeply influenced Ishaan’s growth. He considers himself fortunate to have learned from masters of their craft, who have helped him understand what kind of artist he wants to be. His first film with Majidi was particularly formative. The director didn’t just guide him in acting techniques; he also emphasized the importance of being a good person.

Majidi’s advice stuck with Ishaan: “I know that you want to be a great actor, but focus on becoming a good human being first and everything you want will come from there.”

He said, “Majid Majidi really set the foundation for me as an actor and all the things that I wanted to be and all the things that I desired as an artist, he gave me the nudge in that direction and reassured me that, ‘Yes, this is your path.’”

Now, as Ishaan continues to grow and explore new roles, he credits the wisdom of these veteran collaborators for shaping not only his craft but his character. ‘The Royals’, featuring Zeenat Aman and Ishaan Khatter, is streaming now on Netflix.