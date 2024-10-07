Tech Conversations with My Dad: 9 years of Gajraj Rao’s iconic role with TVF

‘Tech Conversations with My Dad’ has become a defining series for TVF (The Viral Fever), showcasing the platform’s ability to craft relatable narratives that resonate with audiences across India.

Since its debut in 2015, the show has humorously explored the generational divide between a tech-savvy son and his endearingly bewildered father, perfectly embodied by the talented Gajraj Rao. His portrayal of a father grappling with modern technology captured the hearts of viewers, making the character relatable and endearing.

TVF’s knack for storytelling is evident not just in ‘Tech Conversations with My Dad’, but also in their acclaimed series such as ‘Panchayat’, ‘Kota Factory’, and ‘Gullak’.

This year, they have expanded their repertoire with the Tamil show ‘Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam’, marking a significant milestone as the first Tamil series to achieve nationwide attention. Additionally, the successful releases of ‘Sapne Vs Everyone’ and ‘Very Parivarik’ have further cemented TVF’s status as a leader in digital entertainment.

Gajraj Rao’s performance in ‘Tech Conversations with My Dad’ was a turning point in his career, leading to notable roles in projects like ‘Talvar’. His collaboration with TVF extends beyond this series, encompassing other engaging titles such as ‘A Day with RD Sharma’, ‘Conversations with Dad: Daddyji’s Gift’, and ‘Tripling’.

As we celebrate the ninth anniversary of ‘Tech Conversations with My Dad’, it’s clear that the series not only entertained but also played a crucial role in making Rao a household name in Indian entertainment.

TVF’s ability to find magic in everyday moments is encapsulated in ‘Tech Conversations with My Dad’, which has become an integral part of India’s digital content landscape.