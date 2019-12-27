Actor Kushal Punjabi, who won the reality TV game show Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, the Indian version of US game show Wipeout in February 2011, is no more.

The TV star was found hanging at his Pali residence in Mumbai. The police also found a suicide note, reported ANI.

His friend and fellow actor Karanvir Bohra took to social media to announce the news to the world.

Bohra expressed his shock over the sudden loss. Karanvir tweeted, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I’m still in denial @PunjabiKushal I know you are in a happier place,but this is unfathomable. You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know. I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast.” He also shared pictures of Kushal Punjabi in various poses alongside the post.

Singer Baba Sehgal also expressed his grief on the micro-blogging site. He wrote, “I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi,” he wrote.

Many actors from the TV industry expressed shock over the sudden revelation. Shweta Tiwari, Ravi Dubey and Jay Bhanushali commented on Karanvir’s post on Instagram and asked when and how the incident took place.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor Karan Patel also took to his Instagram handle to share a heart to share a condolence post for his friend.

Calling him ‘brother’, he shared a picture of Kushal and wrote, “RIP my brother. Guess Its true when they say, “The happiest Faces hide the Most saddened Hearts”. Seeing Your spirit and zest for life, never in my wildest dreams would i have thought that you will bid your final goodbye to life in a way that will send a chill down our spines every time we think of you. @itsme_kushalpunjabi you will be missed forever. Hope and pray you are in a better place.. Still can’t believe you’re gone. Gone too soon.”

Kushal Punjabi has been part of films like Farhan Akhtar’s Lakshya and Karan Johar’s Kaal. He was also part of dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor among others.