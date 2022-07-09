Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Netizens praises the Trailer Of Comicstaan Season 3

Netizens praises the Trailer Of Comicstaan Season 3

Recently, the trailer of the highly anticipated Comicstaan Season 3 was dropped and it barely took any time for it to be the hottest topic of discussion on the internet.

SNS | New Delhi | July 9, 2022 5:30 pm

Comicstaan Season 3

Comicstaan Season 3

Amazon Prime Video’s Comicstaan Season 3 is gearing for its release on July 15 and netizens have gone completely fanatical about it. Recently, the trailer of the highly anticipated Comicstaan Season 3 was dropped and it barely took any time for it to be the hottest topic of discussion on the internet.

 This season of Comicstaan has veterans and a bunch of newbies joining the funniest gag in the town. The comedians include Anu Menon, Rohan Joshi, Prashashti Singh, Abish Mathew, Sumukhi Suresh, Kenny Sabastian, Sapan Verma, Zakir Khan, and Neeti Palta. Talking about how excited fans are about the Comicstaan season 3, they said :

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SHAYARI & QUOTES 🎯 (@osm_page)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Netizens shower love on much-awaited anthology 'Modern Love Hyderabad
Top 5 Web shows and Films that showcase the reality of Journalism!
Amazon Prime Video Launches Scintillating Trailer of Tamil Original Series Suzhal – The Vortex