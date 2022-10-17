Top Five OTT And Theatrical Releases You Cannot Miss This Week

The Entertainment world this week won’t disappoint you with all the exciting content that is lined up, with so many genres to choose from! Be it an action-packed adventure in the world of Dinosaurs, to an Egyptian superhero movie, a ride into a mystical fairytale school, or the dystopian world of the future, there is something for everyone. From OTT to the theatres, here are the top five releases for the week and where and how to watch it.

Jurassic World Dominion | Where to Watch: Prime Video

Releases: October 17

The epic conclusion to the blockbuster Jurassic World franchise is finally available to stream from the comfort of your homes. The film follows events after the iconic island Isla Nublar submerged, and is led by an ensemble cast of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. The film was released globally in June this year and broke box office records by collecting 1 Billion Dollars worldwide! For all the Jurassic franchise fans this finale is unmissable, and what’s even better is that it is available in six languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Black Adam | Where to Watch: Theatres

Releases: October 20

Dwayne Johnson’s highly anticipated movie, that even Varun Dhawan is excited to see, Black Adam is releasing a day early in India, much to the delight of DC fans! Dwayne plays an Egyptian god released from his tomb, all set to unleash justice in the modern world in his own style. On his journey, he is challenged by none other than Earth’s modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shah in pivotal roles.

The School for Good & Evil | Where to Watch: Netflix

Releases: October 19

Netflix brings out the perfect weekend watch with this enchanting fantasy young adult movie. The School for Good and Evil follows the life of two young girls who are taken away to a school that trains children to be villains and heroes. Though friends, Agatha (Sofia Wylie) and Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) couldn’t be any more different, with one having a grim and creepy personality while the other has dreams of being a fairytale princess. The film also stars Charlize Theron, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young and Michelle Yeoh in major roles.

The Peripheral | Where to Watch: Prime Video

Releases: October 21

If you are in the mood for immersing into some Sci-fi thriller this week, then look no further. Prime Video’s upcoming original series The Peripheral is based on the novel of the same name by science fiction legend William Gibson. The series follows Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) , a young gamer working a dead-end job in a 3D printing shop in rural America in the near future. The film also features Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Alexandra Billings in headlining roles. The first episode drops on October 21, with weekly episodes till December 9 exclusively on Prime Video.

The Barbarian S2 | Where to Watch: Netflix

Releases: October 21

Netflix’s popular series Barbarian is all set to release its season 2 this weekend. The series takes place during the Roman occupation of Magna Germania in 9 A.D. when the oppressed Germanic tribes came together to halt the Roman Empire’s advancement. The second season of the show will follow the six-episode format of the first season and will star Laurence Rupp, Jeanne Goursaud, and David Schütter in the lead.