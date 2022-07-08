DeWanda Wise joins Chris Pine’s directorial debut ‘Poolman’

Actress DeWanda Wise is set to join the ensemble cast of Chris Pine’s directorial debut ‘Poolman’. She joins a cast that includes Pine, Annette Bening, Danny DeVito and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

According to deadline.com, Pine directs from a script he co-write with Ian Gotler.

Pine plays Darren Barrenman, a hapless dreamer and would be a philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles and crashing city council meetings with his neighbours Jack and Diane (DeVito and Bening). When Barrenman uncovers the greatest water heist in LA history since Chinatown, he makes uneasy alliances with a beautiful and connected femme fatale while following every lead he can with corrupt city officials, burned out Hollywood types and mysterious benefactors – all in the name of protecting his precious Los Angeles, reports deadline.com.

Pine produces with Stacey Sher and Patty Jenkins. Cinematographer Matthew Jensen has also boarded the title which is slated to go into production in LA in June 2022.

Wise was most recently seen in her scene-stealing role as Kayla in this summer’s blockbuster ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’.

The film recently passed the $800 million mark at the word-wide box-office. She will next be seen in the highly anticipated Showtime adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s New York Times bestseller Three Women coming in 2023.

Wise’s breakout role in the Netflix series adaptation of She’s Gotta Have It, as well as ABC’s Firelight, which marked her first leading role. Other credits include Someone Great by Jenn Kaytin Robinson, and Fatherhood, opposite Kevin Hart. Select stage credits include Atlantic Theater Company’s Fireflies; originating the roles of ‘Nina’ in Dominique Morisseau’s Sunset Baby and ‘Mercy’ in Flight, directed by Liesl Tommy, plus David Mamet’s Race, and In the Continuum.