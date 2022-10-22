Dwayne Johnson attends ‘Black Adam’ opening night

On the opening night of his action movie “Black Adam,” Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson shocked all of his fans by stopping by a theatre.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne shared a video which he captioned, “SURPRISE As promised, I flew all the way back home from SPAIN, so I could surprise fans on OPENING NIGHT OF BLACK ADAM. LOVE how people go from “wait, I recognize that voice” to “Is it? No it can’t be…”To, HOLY SHIT!!! INCREDIBLE AUDIENCE REACTIONS to watching #BlackAdam HAPPY BLACK ADAM DAY!!! Enjoy the movie!~ dj.”

“Had a BLAST with my theater surprises last night on opening night of BLACK ADAM⚡️ After being on our world tour, it’s good to come back home and say

HAPPY BLACK ADAM DAY BABY!!! Enjoy the movie TONIGHT with your friends and family. We made it for YOU ⚡️ The new era in the DC Universe begins….”

In the video, excited fans can be heard cheering as they see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appear in front of them before the movie.

Fans flooded the comment section of the video that the “San Andreas” actor shared with heart and fire emoticons.

Dwayne the Rock Johnson has surprised his fans before, so this is nothing new.

The origin story of the antihero with the moniker “Black Adam,” one of the DC universe’s most potent metahumans, is told in the comic book.

The powerful anti-hero and Shazam’s sworn enemy, played by Zachary Levi in the 2019 origin movie and the upcoming sequel “Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” is now portrayed by Dwayne Johnson.

Aldis Hodge plays Hawkman, Noah Centineo plays Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell plays Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan plays Doctor Fate in the super-hero cast.

“Black Adam” received a great deal of positive feedback from viewers on its opening day.

