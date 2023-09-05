Top 5 movies of Nayanthara whose movie with SRK ‘Jawan’ releases on Thursday

Top South Indian film actress Nayanthara has never stopped surprising her fans with her flawless performance and the charm in her beauty.

She is yet again back in the headlines and this time the reason is that she is part of SRK’s dream project ‘Jawan.’In this article, we are going to inform you of the top five films that prove why Nayanthara is addressed as Thalaivi and the woman superstar of South Indian films.

Aramm

Aramm is a political thriller from Tamil Nadu in which Nayanthara played the lead as a district collector with Ramachandran Durairaj and Sunu Lakshmi as supporting actors. The film was appreciated by the audience and critics alike with Nayanthara’s performance getting heaps of praise. She won the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress.

Puthiya Niyamam

Puthiya Niyamam is a Malayalam crime thriller. In this movie, Nayanthara is paired with the megastar of Malayalam film industry Mammootty. Directed and written by A.K. Sajan, the film was critically acclaimed and Nayanthara won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Malayalam, for her breathtaking performance.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

The Kollywood superstar Dhanush supported the Tamil action comedy Naamum Rowdy Dhaan through his Wunderbar Films label. According to rumours, Nayanthara and Vignesh grew closer while the movie was being made. In addition to starring in the movie alongside Vijay Sethupathy’s “Makkal Selvan,” Nayanthara also took home the Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress.

Raja Rani

Raja Rani appeared in this romance drama movie alongside Arya and Jai. The Nayanthara-directed film, under the direction of Atlee, earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in a Tamil-Dubbed Film, and through depicting the lives of two love couples, it made the point that there is always a beautiful life to live after a breakup. The movie had the support of well-known director AR Murugadoss.

Sri Rama Rajyam

The Telugu Hindu mythical art film was produced by Bapu and supported by Yalamanchali Sai Babu under the Sri Sai Baba Movie label. Superstars Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Nandamuri Balakrishna played Valmiki and Lord Rama, respectively, and Nayanthara played Goddess Sita in the movie. Nayanthara won the Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress for her performance in the movie.