Tina Turner admitted to not taking care of kidneys: “They fail without pain”

Days before Tina Turner’s death, she had written about her ailment due to long-neglected kidneys. Tina who had a kidney transplant years ago, had on International World Kidney Day written: “Today is International World Kidney Day. Why is it important? Because kidneys fail without pain. And that’s why I’m telling you today: Show your kidneys love! They deserve it.”

She further wrote, “My kidneys are victims of my not realising that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine. I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication.”

Meanwhile, various celebrities paid tribute to Tina Turner after she died on Wednesday. Celebs including Ciara, Gloria Gaynor, Angela Bassett, Naomi Campbell, and Magic Johnson paid tribute to the iconic singer.

Ciara tweeted, “Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all.”

Angela who played the music icon in the biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It, said, “honored to have known Tina.”

Former NBA star Magic Johnson wrote, “Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner,”

Even as stars poured in their condolences, the final interview of Tina Turner is doing the rounds. A few days before her demise, probably a month before, she sat down to mull over how she would want to be remembered.

When a newspaper asked her how she wanted to be remembered, Tinna said: “As the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms.”