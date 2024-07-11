Ellen DeGeneres plans to leave Hollywood post Netflix special

Popular television host and actress Ellen DeGeneres will leave Hollywood after her Netflix stand-up special comes out later this year. The 66-year-old comedian shared the shocking news on her recent show of “ Ellen’s Last Stand…Up” tour in Santa Rosa, California on July 1.

According to SF Gate, during the audience Q&A part of the show when one fan asked DeGeneres about her upcoming plans in Hollywood, she replied, “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

Another fan requested her to once again voice the character Dory from Pixar’s “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory” but then she said, “No, I’m going bye-bye, remember.”

DeGeneres kicked off the “Ellen’s Last Stand…Up” tour earlier this year and recently canceled four dates on the lineup without any explanation. She has been using her recent shows to answer the misconduct accusations that surfaced over her popular “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” which led to the show’s end after nearly 20 years of run.

“Let me catch you up on what’s been going on with me since you last saw me,” DeGeneres said at her recent Santa Rosa show before joking: “I got chickens. Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean”.

She joked that next time she would be kicked out for being old, gay, and mean, calling it the triple crown. She added, “I can be demanding and impatient and tough. I am a strong woman… I am many things, but I am not mean.”

“I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me.’ Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity. ” said DeGeneres reflecting on her times of popularity.

During a previous stop on the tour at the Largo at the Coronet Theatre in West Hollywood, she responded to her fan’s question on her show’s sudden end by saying, “ I just thought, ‘Well this is not the way I wanted to end my career, but this is the way it’s ending.’ … I just hated the way the show ended,” she said. “I love that show so much and I just hated that the last time people would see me was that way.”

She also talked about how hate against her went on for a long time and the negative media reports led her to choose isolation over being in public eyes. She also joked that she became the “most hated person in America.”

DeGeneres’ upcoming Netflix special was announced in May and is set to release in late this year. Her well known “ The Ellen DeGeneres Show” started in 2003 and came to sudden in 2022 after toxic workplace allegations surfaced against her. The comedian has been recipient of 33 Daytime Emmy Awards for her shows.