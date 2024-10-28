Timothée Chalamet surprises fans at his own look-alike contest

Sending fans into a frenzy, ‘Dune’ star Timothée Chalamet crashed his own look-alike contest in New York. Making an unanticipated surprise entry, fans welcomed the actor with loud cheers. Since the event, photos and videos of the curly-haired actor posing with his doppelgängers have gone viral on social media.

Surrounded by his bodyguards, the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ star posed with his doppelgängers. Several of his fans sported curly hair and his trademark high cheeks as they emulated his characters. While some dressed as Willy Wonka from ‘Wonka,’ some imitated Timothée’s character of Paul Atreides from the ‘Dune’ film series. On the other hand, the man himself sported a blue pullover, trousers, and a baseball cap. As the actor made his way, fans broke out it loud cheers as they posed with the real Chalamet.

Timothée Chalamet making a surprise appearance at his look-alike contest in NYC. pic.twitter.com/z5hdXTVfpN Advertisement — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 27, 2024



Meanwhile, the event organisers had posted flyers for the contest promising a $50 prize to the winner around New York. Notably, the invite raised several social media speculations and thousands of RSVPs were received. “It started off as a silly joke, and now it’s turned pandemonium,” said Paige Nguyen to the Associate Press. Paige is a producer for the YouTube personality Anthony Po, who staged the event.

However, as soon as the event commenced and before Timothée Chalamet arrived, police ordered the large gathering to disperse from Washington Square Park. Additionally, they slapped a $500 fine on the organisers for an “unpermitted costume contest.” Moreover, they handcuffed and took away atleast one contestant without disclosing why.

The group soon found a backup location and went to a nearby park. More than a dozen contestants competed in the look-alike competition from a makeshift stage. The crowd decalred Miles Mitchell, a 21-year-old Staten Island resident, as the the winner. He sported the iconic purple Willy Wonka outfit and tossed candy to the crowd from a briefcase.

On the work front, Chalamet’s next is the Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown.’ Directed by James Mangold, the title will release in December. Additionally, the actor has Josh Safdie’s ‘Marty Supreme’ in the pipeline. Chalamet will play the role of ping-pong player Marty Reisman in the film.