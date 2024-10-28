David Harris, iconic ‘Warriors’ actor, dies at 75

David Harris, the actor popular for his role as Cochise in the 1979 cult classic ‘The Warriors’, has passed away at the age of 75. His daughter, Davina Harris, confirmed that he died on October 25, 2024, at his home in New York City after a brave battle with cancer.

Harris’s portrayal of Cochise, a charismatic member of the film’s red-vested gang, left a lasting impact on audiences. Directed by Walter Hill and inspired by Sol Yurick’s novel, ‘The Warriors’ follows a gang falsely accused of murder as they navigate the dangers of New York City, journeying from the Bronx to Coney Island. Cochise, with his distinctive headband and striking turquoise necklace, became a symbol of rebellion and individuality within the film’s narrative.

Although the film faced initial criticism upon release, it gradually garnered a devoted fan base, cementing its status as a cult classic. Harris’s performance was pivotal to its enduring legacy, showcasing his ability to capture the complexities of youth and camaraderie.

Born on June 18, 1949, in New York City, Harris attended the High School of Performing Arts, where he honed his craft. His acting career began in 1976 with a role in the television film ‘Judge Horton and the Scottsboro Boys’, where he portrayed Haywood Patterson. Following this, he took on various supporting roles until his breakout performance in ‘The Warriors’.

In addition to his iconic role, Harris appeared in several notable films, including ‘Brubaker’ (1980) alongside Robert Redford, ‘Quicksilver’ (1980), and ‘Fatal Beauty’ (1987). His television work also showcased his versatility, with appearances in acclaimed series such as ‘Law & Order: SVU’, ‘ER’, and ‘NYPD Blue’. Notably, he reprised his role as Cochise in the 2005 video game adaptation of ‘The Warriors’.

David Harris is survived by his daughter, his mother Maude Marie Harris, his sister Jeannette C. Harris-Zwerin, his brothers Arthur A. Harris and Vincent J. Harris, as well as two grandchildren.