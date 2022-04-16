“I think it’s a very good decision by the Jersey team to release the film with Operation Romeo”, says Neeraj Pandey

With only a few weeks left for Operation Romeo’s theatrical release, the excitement among fans is increasing as days go by. The forthcoming film, which is being produced by Neeraj Pandey, is all set to release along with Jersey.

Jersey, whose production has been on the floors for more than two years, was earlier supposed to release with KGF: Chapter 2 on 14th April 2022 but now has shifted by a week and will be released along with ‘Operation Romeo’.

Reacting to the same, Neeraj Pandey says, “I think it’s a very good decision by the Jersey team to release the film with Operation Romeo, We welcome them. I feel there is no clash between the two as both are very different genres and will have their own set of audiences. We just hope that both the films are loved and praised by the people”

Unlike Neeraj Pandey’s usual films which involve spying and action, the anticipated release is a dramatic thriller and netizens are already excited about it. Neeraj Pandey and producer Shital Bhatia who own Friday Filmworks are all set to release the film on the 22nd of April 2022.

The movie is directed by Shashant Shah and will be produced by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia’s Friday Filmworks along with Reliance Entertainment.