THESE Pakistani artists are banned on Instagram in India after Pahalgam attack

Something strange is going on with Instagram in India—and fans of Pakistani celebrities are the ones noticing it first. If you’ve recently tried to look up Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, or Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Instagram from India, you may have hit a dead end. Their profiles are suddenly inaccessible in the country, sparking confusion and chatter across social media.

The message now greeting Indian fans on these stars’ Instagram pages reads: “Account not available in India.” Adding to the mystery, it continues: “This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

And these three aren’t alone. A growing list of Pakistani celebrities have seen their Instagram presence vanish in India. Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ali Zafar, Sajal Aly, and Imran Abbas—all popular faces across the border—have met the same fate.

For many Indian fans, especially those who grew up swooning over Fawad Khan’s roles in ‘Khoobsurat’ or listening to Atif Aslam’s unforgettable voice in Bollywood tracks, the disappearance feels sudden and jarring.

While there’s no official word from either Meta (Instagram’s parent company) or the Indian government, the move appears to follow a wave of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The atmosphere has become sensitive, and it looks like social media isn’t immune to the fallout.

For now, it’s unclear if this is a temporary restriction or a longer-term move. There’s no ban on Pakistani content creators on Instagram globally, but for Indian users, it’s almost like these celebrities have digitally vanished overnight.

It’s not the first time geopolitical tensions have spilled over into pop culture. After the 2016 Uri attack, many Pakistani artists were barred from working in Indian films, leading to cancelled concerts and unfinished projects.

This recent wave of digital restrictions seems to follow that pattern—just in a more virtual form.

Imran Abbas, known to Indian audiences for his Bollywood debut in ‘Creature 3D’ with Bipasha Basu, is another star who’s become unsearchable on Instagram in India. So is Sajal Aly, who worked alongside the late Sridevi in ‘Mom’ and earned praise for her performance.

Fans aren’t taking the news lightly. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) and fan forums to express disappointment, calling the move “disheartening” and “a loss for art and entertainment.”

Some pointed out the irony—while politics continues to divide, music and cinema have always brought people together.