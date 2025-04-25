Fawad Khan’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ songs removed from YouTube following the Pahalgam attack

Following the tragic Pahalgam attack, which claimed at least 26 innocent lives, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback film ‘Abir Gulaal’ with Vaani Kapoor is facing trouble. After the reports of the film not releasing in India, the film’s promotional content is facing removal. Now, ‘Abir Gulaal’ tracks are no longer available on YouTube.

Amid the backlash and boycott calls against ‘Abir Gulaal,’ two previously released songs, ‘Khudaya Ishq’ and ‘Angreji Rangrasiya,’ are no longer available on YouTube India. Initially, the production house’s official channel uploaded both tracks. Moreover, users could also stream the tracks on Saregama’s YouTube channel, which owns the music rights. However, both videos have now been taken down from YouTube India.

Moreover, another track, ‘Tain Tain,’ was also supposed to release on Wednesday. However, the makers haven’t dropped the song yet. Additionally, the team has yet to issue an official statement about the songs or the film.

Recently, news also emerged that Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s film, ‘Abir Gulaal,’ will not see the light of day in India. Sources in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry revealed the news. Several cinema halls are not ready to screen the movie, and several entertainment organisations have called for the film’s boycott. Subsequently, the ministry decided to deny permission for its release. Moreover, prior to this, film bodies also called for a boycott of the film and a blanket ban on Pakistani artists. The title, which was going to hit theatres on May 9, attracted criticism from Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) earlier this month.

‘Chalti Rahe Zindagi’ director Aarti S. Bagdi is at the helm for ‘Abir Gulaal’. Meanwhile, Indian Stories, A Richer Lens, and Aarjay Pictures have produced the title. Other producers include Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy.