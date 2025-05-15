Theo Navarro-Mussy, French actor, barred from red carpet amid rape allegations

French actor Theo Navarro-Mussy faced official barring from walking the red carpet for the premiere of ‘Dossier 137’, a political drama competing at this year’s festival.

The move came after serious allegations of rape and physical violence resurfaced against the actor — marking what appears to be a first for the prestigious festival.

Theo Navarro-Mussy plays a supporting role in ‘Dossier 137’, directed by César Award-winner Dominik Moll and set against the backdrop of France’s Yellow Vest protests.

But it’s not his performance that’s making headlines — it’s the growing storm around his alleged past.

The decision to exclude the actor was confirmed just hours before the film’s Thursday night debut at the Palais theater. The film’s producers, Caroline Benjo and Carole Scotta of Haut et Court, said in a joint statement that while the allegations predate the film’s production, they felt it was necessary to act out of “respect for the plaintiffs and the victims’ word.”

It’s not just the producers who took a stand. Festival director Thierry Frémaux had already discussed the situation with the team before the festival opened. According to ‘Télérama’, who broke the story in France, the decision came out quietly but firmly: Navarro-Mussy would not take part in any promotional events or walk the carpet with the rest of the cast.

Reports suggest the actor is facing accusations from three women who allege rape and physical violence between 2018 and 2020.

The claims are serious, and while legal proceedings continue, the festival — and the film’s backers — have made it clear that they aren’t going to wait for a verdict to draw a line.

What makes this case stand out is that it’s the first known instance of Cannes banning an actor over assault allegations. That’s not just a PR move — it reflects a wider shift happening in international cinema, where institutions are now under pressure to prove they take such matters seriously.

This year, Cannes introduced a new clause in its selection guidelines, aiming to ensure the safety and dignity of everyone involved in the production of films screened at the festival.

As for ‘Dossier 137’, the film itself isn’t backing down. The story follows a dramatic investigation into the injury of a protester by a police flash-ball grenade. Léa Drucker plays Stephanie, the lead investigator, in what many critics are calling one of the festival’s most timely and politically charged entries.

With a cast that includes Jonathan Turnbull, Mathilde Roehrich, Guslagie Malanda, and Stanislas Merhar, the film dives deep into the complexities of accountability, power, and state violence — themes that now feel eerily mirrored in the off-screen controversy.