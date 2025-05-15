Tom Cruise earns standing ovation at cannes for final ‘Mission: Impossible’

Tom Cruise brought the house down at Cannes 2025—literally, with explosions, high-octane stunts, and all the signature flair fans have come to expect from ‘Mission: Impossible’.

But this time, it’s not just another sequel. ‘The Final Reckoning’, billed as the concluding chapter of the long-running action saga, premiered to a roaring five-minute standing ovation at the prestigious festival.

Advertisement

The premiere, held on Wednesday, was nothing short of electric. Tom Cruise arrived in style at Cannes, joined by his trusted collaborator and director Christopher McQuarrie, known for shaping the franchise’s modern edge.

Advertisement

The two shared laughs, posed for the cameras, and soaked in the moment on the red carpet, while fans waved memorabilia and posters from Cruise’s vast filmography — from ‘The Last Samurai’ to ‘Top Gun’.

One corner of the crowd even paid a touching tribute to Cruise’s former co-star Val Kilmer.

Inside the theatre, adrenaline met emotion. Audiences were left breathless by the film’s jaw-dropping practical stunts—Cruise hanging off helicopters, racing through crumbling cities, and yes, sprinting full-tilt like only he can.

The thunderous applause that followed was not just for the spectacle, but for the man who, at 62, still does most of it himself.

Addressing the crowd post-screening, an emotional Cruise reflected on his three-decade journey with the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise.

“To be here in Cannes, experiencing this with you all—it’s more than I could’ve imagined as a kid,” he said, holding back tears. “I’m just incredibly grateful to have been able to entertain you for 30 years through these films.”

Turning to McQuarrie, affectionately referred to as “McQ”, Cruise added, “You took this to another level. Beyond anything we dreamed of. I’m excited for whatever we do next.”

The cast for ‘The Final Reckoning’ is a powerhouse lineup featuring returning favorites and fresh faces. Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham, and Greg Tarzan Davis round out the crew for this final mission.

In a bonus treat for Indian fans, the film is set for an early release on May 17—six days before its global debut on May 23.