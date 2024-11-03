Cha Eun Woo and Park Eun Bin to lead Netflix’s superhero drama ‘The WONDERfools’

Earlier, the potential casting of Cha Eun Woo and Park Eun Bin for Netflix’s upcoming superhero action-comedy, ‘The WONDERfools’ sent fans into a frenzy. Now with the announcement of the cast line-up and the production, the makers have confirmed the rumours. Fans will now see the ‘True Beauty’ actor and ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ actress as the lead pair of the upcoming drama. Moreover, the makers have piqued their curiosities by disclosing the entire list of the ensemble cast.

On November 1, Netflix Korea took to Instagram to officially reveal the cast and production details for its upcoming original series, ‘The WONDERfools.’ The slated drama will take several viewers down memory lane. Set in 1999, it will exude the charm of the 90s and the quirky and fun Y2K teen culture. The drama will follow a group of misfits from Haeseong City who are suddenly blessed with superpowers. Apart from Eun Woo and Eun Bin, the anticipated drama will also star Kim Hae Sook, Choi Dae Hoon, Im Seong Jae, and Son Hyun Joo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Korea | 넷플릭스 코리아 (@netflixkr)



The slated drama has ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ director Yoo In Shik at the helm with ‘Extreme Job’ writer Heo Da Joong penning the script. Additionally, ‘The WONDERfools’ has ‘Dr Romantic’ and ‘Gyeongseong Creature’s Kang Eun Kyung as the drama’s creator.

In the drama, Cha Eun Woo will play the role of Lee Woon Jung. He is a stoic and socially awkward civil servant with a mysterious streak. Though Woon Jung is rigid and rule-bound at his City Hall job, he joins Chae Ni to investigate a wave of unexplained disappearances. Together, they set out to unravel the mystery threatening their city. Fans are eager to see the singer-actor play the unconventional character who digresses from his previous roles. Joining him is Park Eun Bin as Eun Chae Ni. She is chaotic but has an admirable personality. Contradictorily, Chae Ni is the town’s biggest “trainwreck” but has an endearing and comical persona. Chae Ni’s life takes an unexpected turn when she stumbles into unforeseen incidents and unexpectedly gains superpowers.

Meanwhile, veteran actress Kim Hae Sook will play Chae Ni’s grandmother, Kim Jeon Bok. She runs a popular restaurant in Haeseong. Jeon Bok is a resilient yet mysterious figure and shares a dark past suggesting secrets of her own. ‘Beyond Evil’ actor Choi Dae Hoon will be seen as Son Kyung Hoon, a troublemaker. On the other hand, ‘Unframed’ actor Im Sung Jae will appear as Kang Robin, the town’s “biggest pushover.” Suddenly gifted with superpowers, the two characters will elevate the plot. Thwy will aid the lead in tackling the mysteries taking over the city. Additionally, ‘The Good Detective’s Son Hyun Joo will play Ha Won Do. He is cold and rational but possesses strong dark innate desires.

As per Netflix, ‘The WONDERfools’ “follows a group of awkward townies who unexpectedly gain superpowers and fight the villains threatening their city in the doomsday-fearing year of 1999.” The streaming platform is yet to announce its release date.