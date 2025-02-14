BLACKPINK’s Jennie becomes the first K-pop soloist to be honoured at Billboard Women in Music Award

BLACKPINK’s Jennie scripts history! The ‘Love Hangover’ hitmaker is going to receive the coveted Global Force Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event. The momentous feat will make her the first Korean soloist to achieve this honour. The event will take place on March 29, 2025, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, celebrating the front-running women in the music industry across various genres.

The news comes at the best time for BLINKs who are waiting for the release of Jennie’s new album, ‘Ruby.’ The latest feather on her cap iterates her contribution to the music scene and her stardom.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is currently gearing up to drop her first solo album ‘Ruby’ in only about a month. Previously, the songstress teased two dream collaborations for her upcoming album. Her latest track from the collection, ‘Love Hangover’ with Dominic Fike has already set the stage for a reverberating comeback. The newly-released track has already entered major musical charts.

For the week ending on February 15, Jennie’s new ‘Love Hangover’ ft. Dominic Fike debuted at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track gives BLACKPINK’s Jennie her highest-debuting solo single on the chart yet. Apart from the coveted U.S. charts, the songstress has also entered major U.K. charts with the track. The joint track debuted at No. 10 on both the Official Single Sales and Official Singles Download charts.

Meanwhile, in related news, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has signed with Columbia Records for her solo endeavours. The deal is in partnership with her record label and entertainment company, ODD ATELIER. The update comes after BLACKPINK members decided to part ways with YG Entertainment for their solo projects.

Subsequently, on October 11, 2024, the K-pop idol dropped her comeback track ‘Mantra.’ Jelli Dorman, Claudia Valentina, Elle Campbell, Zikai, JUMPA, Billy Walsh, Jennie and Șerban Cazan penned the electric R&B track. Meanwhile, JUMPA, El Guincho, Șerban Cazan and Jelli Dorman produced the track. Notably, ‘Mantra’ earned Jennie her first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100.