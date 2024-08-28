‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ sets season 6 premiere date

Fans of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ can mark their calendars with excitement: Season 6 of the popular daytime talk show is set to premiere on Monday, September 23. The announcement was made through the show’s official social media channels, and it’s clear that the kickoff will be anything but ordinary.

The new season will start with a vibrant rooftop celebration at the show’s New York City headquarters. This special premiere episode will feature Kelly Clarkson herself, who will take the stage with her band, My Band Y’All, to deliver a dynamic Kellyoke medley for a live audience in the heart of the city.

In addition to Clarkson’s performance, the premiere will shine a spotlight on the show’s “Good Neighbors” and “Rad Humans”—individuals who have made significant impacts in their communities. This segment aims to honor those who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their communities, aligning with the show’s ongoing mission to celebrate everyday heroes.

Advertisement

Since its debut, Kelly Clarkson has brought her signature charisma and heartfelt storytelling to the show. She has been popular for highlighting extraordinary people from various fields, including educators, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists who support underserved communities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kelly Clarkson Show (@kellyclarksonshow)

Season 6 promises a star-studded lineup of guests that includes both established and rising stars. Viewers can expect appearances from a range of celebrities such as Kristen Bell, Halle Berry, Adam Brody, Michael Buble, Jim Carrey, Colin Farrell, and many others. The roster also includes a mix of musical guests and actors, with names like Jelly Roll, Anna Kendrick, Adam Lambert, Miranda Lambert, Trevor Noah, and Uma Thurman.

Moreover, fans of popular entertainment will be in thrill to see the casts of ‘Emily In Paris’ and ‘Wicked’ on the show. This includes stars such as Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Camille Razat, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and Jonathan Bailey.

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ will continue through 2025 due to its impressive history of success. It has garnered a dedicated audience, averaging 1.3 million viewers daily. The show’s accolades are numerous, including 22 Daytime Emmy Awards, with wins for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

Produced by Universal Television and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, the show is executive production of Kelly Clarkson and Alex Duda, who also serves as the showrunner. As anticipation builds for the new season, it’s clear that ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ will continue to deliver engaging content and celebrate remarkable individuals who make a difference.