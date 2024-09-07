Lee Young Ji succeeds Zico as the new announcer of ‘The Seasons’

Sending fans into a frenzy, ‘The Seasons’ has announced Lee Young Ji as its new host. Young Ji succeeds BLACK B’s Zico, who hosted the show previously. The popular South Korean late-night show features a new artist in every season and they conduct in-depth interviews. ‘The Seasons’ also includes live performances and has beloved stakeholders from the music industry as guests, offering a full-fledged celebration of music.

On September 7, it was announced that Lee Young Ji will be hosting the new season of The Seasons. On the other hand, the last season of the show was hosted by Zico, who is a former member of the boyband BLACK B. In the final episode of the season, it was announced that rapper Lee Young Ji would be taking over the host’s mic. Young Ji entered the show’ set and set the stage on fire with her captivating performance. Her performance has heightened fans’ expectations for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, while Zico hosted the show, ‘The Seasons: Artists with Zico’, several celebrated names of the K-pop industry guest-starred. These include EXO’s D.O., Park Bo Gum, Jo Jung Suk, NCT’s Mark Lee, and Johnny among others. Moreover, Lee Young Ji was also one of the guests of the show.

Catch the announcement here:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the first season of the hit show was hosted by Jay Park. It was called ‘The Seasons: Jay Park’s Drive.’ The title of the series was derived from the artist’s single released in 2023. The next season was hosted by Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon and was called ‘The Seasons: Choi Jung Hoon’s Night Park’. It was named after the group’s 2021 song ‘Summer II.’ AKMU led the next season while Lee Hyori hosted the fourth season.

Also Read: BTS’ RM’s lyrics in Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Neva Play’ stirs online debate

The show’s format is that it appoints new hosts every season. They give the audience a close-up of their years-long musical journey. Every season’s title is derived from the assigned host’s name and incorporates a popular past project of the artist. Meanwhile, the show’s seasons usually comprise 12 to 14 episodes.