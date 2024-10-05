‘Thalapathy 69’ kicks off with grand Muhurat Puja

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 69’ commenced with a traditional puja ceremony on October 4, 2024.

The official makers took to their X account (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a series of pictures with ensemble cast and crew members.

The makers wrote a caption, “Pictures layum seri adha paathutu iruka unga face layum seri Happy Smiles irukunu we know #Thalapathy69Poojai stills SET 1 idhoo. Updates inum mudiyala.. SET 2 incoming”.

Advertisement

(I know that there are happy smiles by adding pictures and looking at your boss. Updates are still not complete… Set 2 Incoming”.)

The event brought together an impressive ensemble of cast and crew, including Thalapathy Vijay, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde. Following this auspicious start on the second day of Navratri, filming is set to begin tomorrow leads the next step for Thalapathy Vijay’s historic project.

In addition to the lead actors, the film boasts a stellar cast that includes renowned filmmaker-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon, National Award-winning actress Priyamani, veteran actor Prakash Raj, and ‘Premalu’ fame actor Mamitha Baiju.

The film is helmed by ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’ fame director H. Vinoth with his band of brothers that includes cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan, editor Pradeep E Ragav, action choreographer Anlarasu, art director Selva Kumar, and costume designer Pallavi Singh.

The film also marks the dynamic collaboration between the director and the music composer as it will be helmed by music sensation Anirudh Ravichander, best known for his power-packed work in films like, ‘Master’, ‘Kaththi’, ‘Jailer’, ‘Leo’ and others.

‘Thalapathy 69’ will be bankrolled by Venkat K. Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. The film will be co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith N. K as well.

The ‘Mersal’ fame actor’s recently released ‘The Greatest of All Time’ is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The film helmed by Venkat Prabhu also features Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu and Premgi Amaren in pivotal roles.

The action-thriller was bankrolled by Kalapathi S. Aghoram, Kalapathi S. Ganesh and Kalapathi S. Suresh under the banner of AGS Entertainment.