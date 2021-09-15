Trailer out for ‘Nene Naa’ starring Regina Cassandra

The trailer of actress Regina Cassandra’s ‘Nene Naa’ was revealed on Tuesday. The actress will be seen in a double role in the film.

The trailer was unveiled by Nidhhi Agerwal, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathy and star director Lingusamy.

Directed by Caarthick Raju, the trailer shows a horrific incident that had happened 100 years ago is now repeating. While Regina was a queen 100 years back, she is an archeologist now and has come to resolve a mysterious case.

Simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil, major portions of the bilingual have been shot in and around the locales of Courtallam. Sam CS is composing music and Gokul Benoy is handing cinematography. Sabu is the editor and Super Subbarayan is the stunt master.

Apart from Regina Cassandra, the others in the cast include Vennela Kishore, Akshara Gowda, Tagapothu Ramesh, Jaya Prakash, and few more prominent artists.

The film is currently in post production phase and the release date will be announced soon.