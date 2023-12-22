Prabhas’ ‘Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire’ opens to fan frenzy and praises

Superstar Prabhas fans are in celebration mode as his long-awaited action thriller film ‘Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire’ finally hit theaters today.

A massive crowd gathered outside Hyderabad’s renowned Sandhya Theatre for the first show, ensuring that the opening of Prabhas’s latest release is nothing short of a celebration.

Fans took to the streets with colossal cut-outs of Prabhas and giant posters of the film.

Sharing their excitement after watching the movie, one fan told ANI, “I liked the film. ‘Salaar’ gave a nice twist at the end. Since the movie is about friendship, that’s why I liked it. Prabhas did a great job. The movie exceeded my expectations.”

Another fan said, “The long-awaited movie ‘Salaar’ has been released. We enjoyed it a lot. The love portrayed in the movie and the songs were at their peak.”

Several videos and pictures of this massive celebration by fans went viral on social media.

Fans were seen dancing to the tunes of Prabhas’s songs, carrying posters and banners. A big cutout of the actor was also spotted at the venue to welcome the film in a grand manner.

To express their excitement, fans were also seen throwing confetti in the air.

Directed by ‘KGF 2’ director Prashanth Neel, ‘Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire’ stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in lead roles.

‘Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire’ also features Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

The movie marks the biggest collaboration between ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel and ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create a mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Bollywood is set to witness a major box office clash between Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ and Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar.’

‘Dunki’ was released in theaters on December 21, while ‘Salaar’ is hitting cinemas today.

Speaking about the box office clash between the two big films, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently told ANI, “It’s a holiday season, and we, as film lovers, get to see a Rajkumar Hirani- Shah Rukh Khan film and a Prashanth Neel-Prabhas film. We all should be celebrating. I am so excited; I am going to watch both films on the first day. It’s a holiday season, and film lovers have two great films to watch. What a fantastic sign-off for a grand 2023 it would be if both films go on to become blockbusters, which I am sure they will. A big cutout of SRK was also spotted at the venue. I am looking forward to it.” (ANI)