Prabhas’ release of Radhe Shyam has been delayed amid Omicron concerns

The makers of Radhe Shyam have postponed the release of the movie due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, so Prabhas fans will have to wait longer to watch the much-anticipated story of ‘love and destiny’.

Taking to their Twitter handle, the makers released an official statement noting, “We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens.”

“Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in the cinemas soon!!” the statement concluded.

Radhe Shyam, starring Pooja Hegde and Prabhas, was helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and was scheduled to be released on January 14, 2022. However, there has yet to be an announcement regarding the release date.

(With inputs from ANI)