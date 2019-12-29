Kasauti Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan is excited as he has been roped in to play a gangster in a web show Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

According to Parth, he is extremely happy as this is his first full-fledged web venture with ALTBalaji. It’s a gangster-based show from the ’90s and his character is inspired by a true story, reported IANS.

“I have been known for playing a perfect hero kind on television which has received immense love from my fans and audiences. With this show, I am venturing into a completely new territory and viewers will get to see me in a completely different avatar. The character has its own machismo, attitude, glamour style from the ’90s and far from the usual stuff,” he added.

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu chronicles the rise of the underworld don Nawab’s rise from 1980s to 1990s. The series will showcase the world of hero as he travels from the gun bazaars to the bylanes of Jogeshwari, counterfeit DVD rackets, to smuggling, extortion, killings and shootouts; from the glamour of Bollywood and Bangkok to the reality of surviving jail and the slums of Mumbai.

“I believe gangster-based shows are consumed and liked by all kinds of audiences and appreciated by the viewers nowadays. Moreover, as I have been labelled as an actor with more female following, I think with this show I will be able to break that notion. Men and boys would equally love this show as it’s an action-packed drama with an incredible adventure. I am really looking forward to it,” said Parth.

Meanwhile, Parth took to his official Instagram handle to share a promo video of the show. Alongside the clip, he wrote, “Iss kahani mein pyaar bhi hai, dhoka bhi hai aur hai sirf ek hero! Nawab karega sab par raaj aur hasil karega Laila ka pyaar. Follow @ALTBalaji to stay updated as we begin shooting for #MaiHeroBollRahaHu (sic).”