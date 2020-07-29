Kasautii Zindagii Kay lead actor Parth Samthaan, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 a week ago, has now recovered and recently tested negative for it. However, he is now accused of flouting quarantine rules after he stepped out of his apartment.

Responding to the same, the actor said that he was having a panic attack and has now left Mumbai for his hometown, Pune, to spend time with his family.

On Monday night, a Twitter user tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and wrote, “TV actor @LaghateParth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him, is still positive. Need action by BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice (sic).”

TV actor @LaghateParth Parth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him, is still positive. Need action BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice — Shilpa (@Suhaasi) July 27, 2020

In response to the allegations, Parth took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Dear @Suhaasi ,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family(sic).”

Dear @Suhaasi ,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family .. — Parth Samthaan (@LaghateParth) July 28, 2020

However, it seems like Twitter is not satisfied with his explanation.

In response to Parth’s explanation, the user wrote, “That is why there are BMC rules, and Management Committee. Society has a quarantine center with 24 hr helpline from doctors where he could have contacted. If everybody started giving these kind of excuses like Parth there would be no control.”

For the unversed, Parth tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12 and shared the news on his Twitter handle that he would remain under home quarantine as he was showing ‘mild symptoms’.

Now, in the latest development, his reports came back negative last week.