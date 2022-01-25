A tribute to Shamita Shetty by Tejaswi Prakash on Bigg Boss 15

With the finale of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ just around the corner, the contestants were given the task of ‘BB Hotel’, where Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty got into an argument.

As hotel employees, Tejaswwi and Shamita will be involved in the next task. Guests also competed. In the upcoming episode, a live audience will vote out one member from Bigg Boss 15.

Tejasswi was supposed to give massage to co-contestant and beau Karan Kundrra, who was less than impressed with her performance, commenting: “Aesi kaunsi hotel staff hoti hai Yeh bakwaas massage kar rahi hai (Which hotel staff does this. This is such a bad massage she is giving me).”

Tejasswi then pulls Shamita by the leg and Shamita gets a kiss from Karan.

Tejaswwi gets insecure and says: It’s Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi nahi liya tha (You have never taken any task seriously.)”

Later on, she is seen giving Prateik Sahajpal a back massage. Shamita defends herself by saying it’s just a massage.

An angry Tejasswi, said: “That aunty is on top of this one too.”

This bothers Shamita, who retaliates saying: “There is an audience here, we are doing it for them — respect the audience.”

“It’s a task and you have no business calling me an aunty (Pointing at Karan) You should be ashamed that you did not take up for me.”

“She is crossing her lines and because of you I keep my mouth shut.. Karan, she has pulled me — Something in the outer world I would have handled very differently . How Dare she touch me and pull me,” Shamita said on the Colors show.