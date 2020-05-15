Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla, who had appeared in several TV shows came into limelight when he essayed Shivraj Alok Shekhar in Balika Vadhu. This serial made him an overnight star. Even today, many of us know him for his decent and soft-hearted personality, who could go to any limits for her beloved Anandi. Eight years back, Sidharth played an IAS officer role in Balika Vadhu who gets posted as the collector of Jatisar. Shiv was a suave bureaucrat who encouraged and helped Anandi in her journey towards empowerment. The viewers instantly connected with Sidharth as Shiv and showered him with immense love.

Now, as his character has completed 8 years, Sidharth went nostalgic and recalled fond memories of his stint on the show. Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Sidharth shared a video of his most-loved scenes from the show. The clip also featured, late actress Pratyusha Banerjee.

Sharing throwback video, Sidharth thanked his fans for helping him realise that today was the birth of his Balika Vadhu character, Shiv Raj Shekhar. He wrote, “Thanks to you guys I realised that today was the birth of the character Shiv Raj Shekhar on screen (sic).”

Before Balika Vadhu, Sidharth featured in shows like Babul Ka Aangan Chootey Naa and Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabi, but this show made him a household name and helped him climb the ladder of success.

A day before, Sidharth fans started trending #8YearsOfShivrajShekhar on Twitter and that is how Sid recalled about this happy moment. There’s no denying that his fans leave no stone unturned to celebrate the actor’s success and journey.